Lady Wolves stay at #4 in latest 4A basketball poll

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — The Green River Lady Wolves remained at #4 in this week’s WyoPreps.com 4A Coach’s and Media Girls Basketball Poll. The Lady Wolves defeated the Rock Springs Lady Tigers last night, 66-56. Rock Springs was #8 in the latest poll.

Thunder Basin leads the 4A Girls Poll followed by Cheyenne East, and Cheyenne Central. Casper Kelly Walsh, who Rock Springs plays on Saturday in the regular season finale, is fifth. Green River will wrap up their regular season tonight at Star Valley.

In the 3A Girls Poll, both Lyman and Mountain View retained their places at #3 and #4 respectively. Douglas is still the unanimous #1 team with Lyman #2. Lander rounds out the top five.

To see the complete WyoPreps.com 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A Girls Polls, click here.