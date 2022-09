Lady Wolves take 2 dual matches/Wolves and Tigers state tennis results

September 23, 2022 — On Thursday, Green River hosted Lander and Evanston in dual meets while the Wyoming State High School Tennis Tournament started up in Gillette.

Girls Swimming

Green River had the home pool advantage Thursday, and it turned in two dual wins. The Lady Wolves defeated Lander 114-71 and Evanston 131-55.

Here are the top individual results for the Lady Wolves:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (T. Smith, B. Uhrig, T. Arnell, I. Neher)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Haley Clevenger

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

1 Meter Diving: 2. Zella Maez

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tavia Arnell

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Haley Clevenger

200 Yard Freestyle: 2. Green River (E. Barnes, H. Clevenger, T. Davis, A. Sepos)

100 Yard Backstroke: 3. Ivory Neher

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Brianna Uhrig

400 Yard Freestyle: 1. Green River (T. Arnell, H. Clevenger, E. Barnes, T. Smith)

Area High School Tennis

Local results for Rock Springs and Green River players from Thursday

Boys Team Scores: 1. Jackson 12.5 4. Green River 7.5, 16. Rock Springs 0.5

Boys Singles #1

Caleb Anderson (RS) Lost 6-1, 6-1, Lost 6-0, 6-3 eliminated

Braxton Cordova (GR) Won 6-1, 62, Lost 6-1, 6-2,

Boys Singles #2

Chandler Smith (RS) Lost 6-3, 6-1, Lost 6-2, 7-6 eliminated

Korbin Arnell (GR) Won 6-2, 6-0, Won 1-6, 6-2, 6-2

Boys Doubles #1

Fox/Swafford (RS) Lost 6-1, 6-2, Lost 6-0, 6-2 eliminated

Friel/Tirrell (GR) Won 6-0, 6-0, Won 6-4, 6-3

Boys Doubles #2

Heaton/Aanerud (RS) Lost 6-2, 6-0, Lost 6-1, 6-2 eliminated

Ross/Wilson (GR) Won 6-0, 6-1, Won 7-5, 6-2

Boys Doubles #3

Hansen/Davies (RS) Lost 6-2, 6-3, Won 6-4, 6-2

Archibald/Nielsen (GR) Won 6-2, 6-2, Lost 6-3, 7-5

Girls Team Scores: 1. Casper Kelly Walsh 15, 11. Green River 3, 12. Rock Springs 2.5

Girls #1 Singles

Karli Northrup (RS) Lost 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, Won 7-6, 6-2

Brianna Strauss (GR) Won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Lost 6-1, 6-2

Girls #2 Singles

Abby Jones (RS) Lost 6-2, 6-0, Won 6-0, 6-1

Shania Flores (GR) Lost 6-4, 6-1, Won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Girls Doubles #1

Palinek/Woodward (RS) Lost 6-3, 6-2, Lost 6-3, 6-3 eliminated

Gomez/ Skinner (GR) Lost 6-1, 6-2, Lost 6-1, 6-2 eliminated

Girls Doubles #2

Alldredge/Turnwall (RS) Lost 6-3, 6-0, Lost 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 eliminated

Gomez/Harris (GR) Lost 6-3, 6-2, Won 6-1, 6-0

Girls Doubles #3

Frazier/Hayes (RS) Won 6-4, 6-1, Lost 6-1, 6-3

Peterson/Cochrun (GR) Lost 6-2, 6-0, Lost 6-4, 6-4 eliminated