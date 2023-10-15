Lady Wolves win 21 team Gillette Invitational

Wyo4News photo

October 15, 2023 — It was quite the performance by the Green River Lady Wolves swimming and diving team Saturday as they captured the team title at the Gillette Invitational. Twenty-one teams competed in the one-day event.

Green River’s winning total was 336 points, outdistancing Casper Kelly Walsh (322), Cheyenne Central (316), and Laramie (302.5). Rock Springs also competed in the meet, finishing in 17th place with 66 points.

Top five Green River and Rock Springs individual placings:

200 Yard Medley Relay – 2. Green River (Tanith Smith, Brianna Uhrig, Tavia Arnell, Ivory Neher)

200 Yard IM: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Tanith Smith (GR), 5. Emily Hamblin (RS)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Tavia Arnel (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 2. Tanith Smith (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 3. Haley Clevenger (GR)

100 Yard Backstroke: 5. Emily Hamblin (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River (Tavia Arnell, Haley Clevenger, Hailey Luth, Tanith Smith)





