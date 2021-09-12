Lady Wolves win conference golf title/boys fifth

September 13, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves golf team won the 3A West Conference Golf Championship today. The seven-team tournament was played at the Rendezvous Meadows Golf Course in Pinedale on Friday and today.

The Lady Wolves won the title by 97 strokes over second-place Star Valley. As a team, Green River shot 266 on Friday and 264 Saturday for a 530 stroke total. Star Valley’s total was 627. Lovel (677) was third, Lyman (688) fourth, Lander (694) fifth and Cody was sixth (794).

Green River High School Lady Wolves golf team (submitted photo)

The Lady Wolves Isabell Salas shot 85-73 (158 total) to easily win the individual conference title. Her teammates, Luci Adam, 92-94 (186), and Kaelea Gibson, 89-97 (186), tied for second place.

In the 3A West Boys Tournament, Green River finished fifth with 747 team strokes. Cody won the event with 670 team strokes. Lyman was eighth with 796.

Members of the Green River Wolves Golf Team (submitted photo)

Green River’s Ryker Mele was second in the medalist completion shooting 81-84 (165). Cody’s Hunter Hall, 67-67 (134), won the boy’s tournament.