Lady Wolves win Friday’s 3A West Conference meet

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 24, 2020) — It was close, very close. But in the end, the Green River Wolves won the 3A West Conference Championship meet held in Pinedale Friday. The Lady Wolves finished first with a team total of 329 points, just nine points ahead of second-place Powell (320 points). Lander finished third (201 points) with Sublette County (168 points) fourth, Lyman fifth (154 points), Kemmerer (60 points) sixth, and Riverton seventh (53 points).

Green Rivers and other Class 3A teams will wrap up their season next week at the Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie.

Top Five Green River and Lyman Results from Friday’s meet:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (L. Jensen, H. Uhrig, L. Lee, L. Munoz)

200 Yard Freestyle: 3. Alexa Lauze (GR), 4. Courtney Clark (GR)

200 Yard IM: 1. Hailey Uhrig (GR), 3. Alexa Lauze (GR), 4. Kira Walk (Lyman)

50 Freestyle: 3. Emry Hamblin (Lyman)

1 Meter Diving: 4. Zella Maez (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Lauren Jensen (GR), 4. Lauren Lee (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Brynlee Busskohl (Lyman), 2. Lilly Munoz (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Alexa Lauze (GR), 4. Lauren Lee (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Lyman (E. Hamblin, S. Parkinson, K. Walk, b. Busskohl), 3. Green River (C. Clark, A. Spartz, L. Munoz, A. Lauze)

100 Yard Backstroke:1. Lauren Jensen (GR), Madi Young (GR), 4. Emry Hamblin (Lyman)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 1. Haily Uhrig (GR), 2. Lilly Munoz, 3. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (C. Clark, L. Lee, A. Lauze, L. Jensen), 3. Lyman (K. Walk, S. Parkinson, E. Hamblin, B. Busskohl)