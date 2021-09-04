Lady Wolves win Friday’s swim Pre-Invite

Wyo4News Photo

September 4, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves swim outdistance six other teams to win the team title in Friday’s Green River Pre-Invite at the GRHS pool. The Lady Wolves tallied 268 teams points for the win. Lander was second with 254 points, with Rock Springs finishing third with 201.5 points. Other competing team scores were Jackson -204 points, Kemmerer – 129.5 points, Cheyenne East – 124.5 points, and Evanston – 114.5 points.

Today, Green River will host the Green River Invitation, which will feature teams from Rock Springs, Cheyenne East, Evanston, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, and Sublette County.

Top Five Individual Results for Green River and Rock Springs swimmers/divers:

200 Yard Medley Relay – 1. Green River (Smith, B. Uhrig, H. Uhrig, Spartz), 3. Rock Springs (Hamblin, Robinson-Kim, Butcher, Moser)

200 Yard Free – 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 4. Amaya Spartz (GR)

200 Yard IM – 3. Courtney Clark (GR)

50 Yard Free – 1. Abi Robinson-Kim (RS), 2. Emry Hamblin (RS), 5. Chole Butcher (RS)

1 Meter Diving – 1. Myla Ruiz (RS), 2. Anna Sorenson (RS), 4. Zella Maez (GR)



100 Yard Fly – 1. Khyanne Goode (RS), 2. Hailey Uhrig (GR)

100 Yard Free – 5. Haley Clevenger (GR)

500 Yard Free – 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 3. Courtney Clark (GR)

200 Yard Free Relay – 1. Rock Springs (Hamblin, Butcher, Moser, Robinson-Kim)

100 Yard Back – 4. Morgen Forbush, 5. Ivory Neher

100 Yard Breast – 1. Hailey Uhrig (GR), 3. Brianna Uhrig (GR)

400 Yard Free Relay – 1. Rock Springs (Butcher, Moser, Hamblin, Robinson-Kim), 3. Green River “A “(Clevenger, Spartz, Clark, Smith), 5. Green River “B” (Neher, Rubeck, Luth, Kellhofer)