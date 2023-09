Lady Wolves win Saturday’s 9 team swim invite

Wyo4News photo

September 3, 2023 — The second day of the Green River Invitation was very similar to Friday’s first day as the Lady Wolves again won the team score completion with 397 points, 57 more team points than they scored Friday. Cheyenne East was again second in the nine-team field with 188 team points. Other point totals: 3. Rawlins 145, 4. Kemmerer 144, 5. Evanston 119, 6. Lyman 94, 7. Natrona County 88, 8. Rock Springs 87, 9. Sublette County 83.

Top five area individual results:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River “A” (Smith, Uhrig, Arnell, Cark) 2. Green River “B” (Neher, Uhrig, Van Etten, Barnes), 5. Lyman (Hewitt, Roltz, Major, Snyder)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 5. Breanna Van Etten (GR)

200 Yard IM: 1. Haley Clevenger (GR), 4. Peyton Murray (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tannith Smth (GR), 2. Emry Hamblin (RS), 3. Alayna Kellhofer (GR)

1 Meter Diving: 2. Anna Sorrensen (RS), 3. Kalli Wadsworth (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 1. Bianna Uhrig (GR), 3. Ivory Neher (GR), 5. Breanna Van Etten (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Haley Clevenger (GR), 5. Kaylin Uhrig (GR)

500 Yard Freestyle: 2. Courtney Clark (GR), 3. Brianna Uhrig (GR), 4. Hailey Luth (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Green River A” (Luth, Neher, Clevenger, Clark), 5. Green River “B” (Wadsworth, Kellhofer, Murray, Van Etten)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Emry Hamblin (RS), 3. Hailey Luth (GR), 5. Seda Bitter (Lyman)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 2. Kaylin Uhrig (GR), 4. Eliza Roltz, 5. Emilee Barnes (GR)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Green River “A” (Luth, Barnes, Clevenger, Arnel), 5. Lyman (Allen, Snyder, Bitter, Hewitt)