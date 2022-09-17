Lady Wolves win their own Saturday Swim Invite

September 17, 2022 — The Green River Lady Wolves easily won the team title at Saturday’s Green River High School Swimming and Diving Invitational. GRHS ran up 348 team points to far outdistance second place Rawlins (206). Kemmerer finished third with 183 points, followed by Rock Springs (167), Evanston (144), Riverton (126), Natrona County (76), and Lyman (75).

Here are some local individual highlights:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 1. Green River (Smith, B. Uhrig, Arnell, Clark), 3. Green River “B” (Neher, Clevenger, Moffat, Rubeck)

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Emilee Barnes (GR), 2. Madison Moffit (GR)

200 Yard IM: 2. Morgen Forbush (RS), 3. Haley Clevenger (GR)

50 Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 2. Emry Hamblin (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 2. Zella Maez (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 2. Brianna Uhrig (GR), 3. Chezni Rubeck (GR)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 2. Emry Hamblin (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 1. Courtney Clark (GR), 2. Morgan Kertz (Lyman), 3. Reagan Buss (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (Arnell, Clark, Neher, Barnes)

100 Yard Backstroke: 1. Tanith Smith (GR)

100 Yard Breastroke: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), Morgen Forbush (RS)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1. Green River (B. Uhrig, Barnes, Clevenger, Smith), 3. Rock Springs (Forebuch, Green, Koepplin, Hamblin)