Lady Wolves, Wolves, and Tigers wrap up b’ball season today

March 13, 2021 — The COVID challenging 2020-2021 area and Wyoming high school basketball season will end today in Casper with the final games of the 4A state basketball tournament.

Games of local interest will be the Green River boys taking on Cheyenne Central and Rock Springs boys playing Riverton in loser-out games at 10:30 a.m. The winners of those two games will meet for the Consolation Championship this afternoon. Thunder Basin will play Cheyenne Central for the 4A boys state title at 5 p.m.

In the girl’s tournament, Green River will meet Sheridan at noon for third place. Cheyenne Central and Cody will play in the title game at 3:30 p.m.