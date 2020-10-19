Lake Hattie reopens to watercraft use

Advertisement

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WY (October 19, 2020) – According to The Wyoming Game and Fish Department, game and fish have reopened Lake Hattie to watercraft use effective immediately. The temporarily restricted watercraft access was necessary to allow specialized aircraft to collect water from the lake to help with the Mullen Fire suppression efforts.

Incident Command on the Mullen Fire indicated they are no longer using Lake Hattie for air operations, so watercraft use can resume.

The Mullen Fire is currently 176,854 acres with approximately 69% contained on the western, southern, and eastern edges. More than 800 fire personnel are battling the blaze. More details can be found on the Mullen Fire webpage.