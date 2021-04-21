LANCO to kick off After Dark Series at the Wyoming’s Big Show

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2021) — The Sweetwater Events Complex is thrilled to announce LANCO to kick off the After Dark Concert Series at Wyoming’s Big Show. LANCO will perform Tuesday, August 3rd at 8:30 pm with support from Commerce Bank of Wyoming.

LANCO continues to pave its course after the success of their two-time platinum multi-week radio chart-topper “Greatest Love Story” and critically acclaimed gold hit “Born To Love You.” The five-man band’s number one selling debut and coming-of-age album, Hallelujah Nights, made LANCO the first Country group to debut on the Billboard Country albums charts at No. One in 10 years. “Greatest Love Story” appears in the Netflix Series The Ranchas well as ABC’s The Bachelor.

Recently they dropped two irresistibly nostalgic tracks, “Old Camaro” and “What I See,” which serve as their new singles on Country radio. Revealing another layer of LANCO, they fuse together a modern twist on sentimental hometown memories combined with a fresh mix of organic sounds. The new music from the ACM “New Group of the Year” follows multiple nominations from the CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeartAwards.

Their first new song of 2021 premiered the end of February. “Near Mrs.,” was also featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is sure to be their next big hit. The band says “At first glance it is the journey of love lost leading to love found. But this song became more special over the past year as we’ve had so much time to reflect on how thankful we are for those in our lives. No matter how certain you can be of your path, it may not work out how you planned, but hopefully at the end of that journey you end up right where you need to be and right next to the person you need to be with.”

The Sweetwater Events Complex previously announced Frankie Ballard on August 5, 2021, 80’s Tribute Band Flashback Heart Attack on August 6, 2021 and Clint Black on August 7, 2021. They will have one more announcement on April 27th to round out the concert series. Watch for information on concerts, as well as a full line up of secondary entertainment and 4-H & FFA events throughout the week. For the most up to date information visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.