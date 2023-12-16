Lander takes GRHS meet with Tigers 3rd, Wolves 4th

Wyo4News Photo

December 16, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Lander powered their way to the top of the scoreboard in Saturday’s Green River Invitation boy swimming and diving meet today. The meet took place at the Green River High School Aquatic Center. Lander won the team title by accumulating 311 points to outdo second-place Evanston (253 points). Rock Springs finished third in the team standings with 195 points, followed by Green River (139.5 points), Kemmerer (123 points), Lyman (122.5 points), Rawlins (98 points), Sublette County (76 points), and Jackson (33 points).

Top Five Placings by Tigers and Wolves Swimmers:

200 Yard Medley Relay: 3. Rock Springs (Byrce Perry, Tanner Thompson, Gunner Seiloff, Koen Asper),

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Colin Gilmore (GR)

200 Yard IM: 4. Dallan Owens (GR)

50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

1 Meter Diving: 1. Keegan Gaily (GR)

100 Yard Butterfly: 3. Tanner Thompson (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 5. Noah Brandt (RS)

500 Yard Freestyle: 3. Colin Gilmore (GR), 4. Gunner Seiloff (RS)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2. Rock Springs (Koen Aspen, Noah Brandt, Bryce Perry, Gunner Seiloff), 4. Green River (Irie Kuball, Colin Gilmore, Mitchell Horn, Andrew Neher)

100 Yard Backstroke: 2. Bryce Perry (RS)

100 Breaststroke: 3. Tanner Thompson (RS)