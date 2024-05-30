Landon promoted to Lady Wolves head basketball position

Submitted photo

May 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

Green River High School has announced its new girls’ head basketball coach. He is Clint Landon, who has been a Lady Wolves assistant coach since 2015. Landon will take over for longtime head coach Rick Carroll, who retired in April.

“We are excited to have Clint Landon take on the head girls’ basketball position at Green River High School,” stated Sweetwater County School District #2 Athletic Director Tony Beardsley. “Clint is dedicated to Green River Girls’ Basketball and has a strong desire to take on the leadership role of our program. Clint has a passion for the sport of basketball and dedicates a significant amount of his time to our program. It’s this dedication to the sport he loves and to the student-athletes on our team that make Coach Landon a great choice to lead the Green River High School Girls’ Basketball program into the future.”

A native of Lusk, Wyoming, Landon works in the District #2 Technology Department. Prior to coming to Green River, Landon was an assistant football, basketball, and track and field coach at Torrington High School from 2010 to 2015.

Landon becomes the area’s second new girls’ head basketball coach in the last few days. On May 22, Rock Springs High School announced former assistant Mike Swenson will lead the Lady Tigers program next season.