“Landscape 2000” celebrated with 14th community CFAC exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 2, 2020) — The fourteenth community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center is celebrating a group mural project from 20 years ago – “Landscape 2000.”

Along with hanging the mural again for display, artists in the community have created several pieces of art together for this year’s Community Show “COLLABORATION!”

In the spring of 2000, the University of Wyoming coordinated a statewide effort entitled Landscape 2000 in which many museums, schools, galleries, and artists participated.

The Wyoming Arts Council and US West, Inc. gave grants to promote and build a website where all the projects were available to see online.

Former CFAC director Gregory Gaylor organized a group of twelve local artists, including himself, to create a large mural based on a photo by local dentist, Renaldo Menghini. The view is a typical southwest Wyoming scene of sky, rock outcrop and sagebrush.

The photo was divided into 12 sections, and the artists interpreted one section in their own style and medium. Once hung together, they created “one view” but each had a unique and distinct vision of the landscape. The artists who participated were Angi Bennett, Jill Hartley, Larry Cullins, Curt Jensen, Rick Jones, Peter Butler, Carol Shilling, Mary Timlin, Glenda Borzea, John Anderson, Gary Perkins and Gaylor. Also in the exhibit were several landscapes from the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

Over the years a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for the CFAC’s 50th anniversary have given artists inspiration to create work for an annual community exhibit.

“It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The annual Community Exhibit is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work.”

Artists participating this year are Teryl Dean Hartman with Patsy Moody; Jennifer Messer and Gwendolyn Quitberg; Theresa Weber and Gerda Dickinson; Shari Kumer with Shane Steiss; Kumer and Denise Mosley; Jasmine Krueger with fellow art teachers Amanda Margrave and David Doporto; and Soule, Amanda Romero and David von Metz collaborated on a piece. Some young artists were able to work with a family member also – Angelina Roberts’ children Maleqai and Lieryk each made a mixed media piece, and Shawn Botran was assisted by his grandmother Louisa Botran.

The CFAC also displays the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”

The public is invited to see the exhibit from October 2nd until November 14th, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.