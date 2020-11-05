Langleys, volunteers raise money for RSPD’s Basketball Cop Foundation

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 5, 2020) – The Rock Springs Police Department wants to thank the Langley family and all the volunteers for their efforts in putting on a community haunted house to raise money for the police department this past Halloween season.

The Langley family was able to raise $2,500.00 dollars for the department to purchase basketballs, jump ropes and other such items. These items will be given to our patrol officers to hand out to the children of our community while out on patrol.

The money raised will be in connection with the Basketball Cop Foundation (basketballcop.net).

The foundation’s mission is to connect Law Enforcement agencies across the country with the kids in their communities.

This is accomplished by supplying agencies with sports equipment. The recipient agency will, in turn, donate the equipment to kids in their community through their patrol officers.

Not only does the initial donation of the equipment open the door to new relationships, but it gives the patrol officers the opportunity to interact with kids on a regular basis.