Lanky the Clown, scavenger hunt, story walk to headline next Second Saturday events

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 28, 2020) — Lanky the Clown, a long-time favorite at Wyoming’s Big Show, will make an appearance in Downtown Rock Springs for the next Second Saturday event on August 8.

Join him for a special stage show near the caboose on South Main Street, 11 am to 1 pm, on August 8. You can find him wandering downtown in between shows.

Seedskadee Trout Unlimited will also be hosting a special scavenger hunt from 11 am to 4 pm.

Get the clues from the Seedskadee Trout Unlimited booth by the caboose, stroll the streets of Downtown, search for items in businesses, and collect as many fly fishing flies from merchants around town.

Pick up Scavenger Hunt clues from the Seedskadee Trout Unlimited Booth near the Caboose on South Main Street. Bring all of the flies gathered on the hunt to win some great prizes and play Fish Trivia!

Take a Story Walk, sponsored by the Sweetwater County Library System, will also take place.

Read the charming story of a little girl’s errands with her mother as your meander the Downtown sidewalks. Begin the story at the Rock Springs Historical Museum (201 B Street) and find each page to the story in various participating merchants.

The story will be up through August 31.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.