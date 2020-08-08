Lanky the Clown to preform at today’s 2nd Saturday in Rock Springs

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — One of the main fixtures of Wyoming’s Big Show at the Sweetwater Events Complex has been the appearance of Lanky the Clown. This year’s Big Show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that will not stop Lanky from making an appearance in Rock Springs.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Lanky will be doing two special stage shows today as part of Downtown Rock Springs’ 2nd Saturday event. The performances will take place near the caboose on South Main Street. Performance times are at 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Lanky will also spend much of the day wandering downtown between shows.

Other events planned for today’s 2nd Saturday will be a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with a “Story Walk” presented by the Rock Springs Library.