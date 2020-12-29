Lanterns light up the Green River sky to remember a dedicated mentor to the community

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 28, 2020) – The Green River and Green River High School community came together Monday night to remember Rudy Gunter, a person who affected many lives, by lighting up the sky with lanterns.

Gunter, a former teacher at GRHS, passed away on Nov. 20 after a long, courageous battle with ALS complicated by the COVID-19 virus.

His teaching career began in 1963 where he taught industrial arts. He served as a basketball coach for the high school. He coached several successful years, which included a state championship team.

Gunter continued to teach after he retired from coaching and became a well-known artist and sculptor. His love of basketball and art led to one of his greatest achievements, a bronze statue of his good friend, Kenny Sailors, who introduced the jump shot to the basketball world.

The statue was unveiled in Washington Park in Laramie on June 29, 2018.

He was also instrumental in starting Art on the Green in Green River which he continued to support and even compete in until the last year of his life.

Gunter retired from teaching in 2001 but continued driving buses for 14 more years. He loved the interaction with the students and athletes who rode with him. He was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in 2012 and even when the disease limited his speech and mobility, he remained cheerful and uncomplaining. The greatest loves of his life were his family and teaching.

“He was a mentor,” said Rachel Todd, who had Gunter as an art teacher and graduated from GRHS in 2001. “He was dedicated in many different ways.”

Todd said Gunter was a bus driver for the wrestling team and got to know many wrestlers and wrestling cheerleaders over the years as he drove them to different events.

The Green River Grapplers created a tournament in his honor in 1971 called the Rudy Gunter Classic, which is usually hosted in March.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many believed Gunter didn’t get the funeral he deserved. Several bus drivers approached the school district and came up with a lighting ceremony to send off and remember Gunter in the right way.

Rudy Gunter was loved by the community and he’ll be missed by many.

Rest in Peace.