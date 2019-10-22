Lantz Andrew Wallin (Oct. 23, 1989- Oct. 17, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 22, 2019) –Lantz Andrew Wallin, 29, passed away on October 17, 2019, in Cheyenne, WY.

He was born on October 23, 1989, in Rock Springs, WY, the son of Michelle Thompson and Ken Woolen.

He was employed at NorTrak.

Lantz was a devoted 49ers fan and loved spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his daughter Laila Wallin; parents, Michelle Thompson and Ken Woolen; brother, Daniel Thompson and wife Niki and their three children; sister, Isabella Denk; grandmother, Rachel Espino; aunts, Rosanna Moreno and husband Carlos, Crystal Espino and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandma Balibina Corral; grandparents, Tony Espino, Loyall and Sandra Woolen; aunt, Linda Mitchell; nephew, Oaklan Cash Thompson.

A Celebration of life will be held at 10:00 am Monday, October 28 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way.

Following the service, a gathering and sharing of memories will take place at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Southwest Grill, 1635 Elk St., Rock Springs.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com