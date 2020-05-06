Laramie and Fremont counties add to their new COVID-19 totals

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — Once again, Laramie and Fremont counties led the way Tuesday with new, lab confirmed, cases of COVID-19. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, Laramie County added four and Fremont County three new cases on Tuesday. Lincoln County also reported one new confirmed case. Fremont County’s reported case total is now 131 with Laramie County’s total at 108. Sweetwater County’s confirmed case total is still 11.

Wyoming’s total number of lab confirmed cases is now 452, with 152 probable cases. State wide testing numbered 12,306 as of Tuesday with nearly 55 percent of those coming from private labs.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday night: Albany (8, -), Big Horn (2, -), Campbell (15, -), Carbon (5, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (5, -), Fremont (131, +3), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (108, +4), Lincoln (7, +1), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (11, -), Teton (67, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday night: Big Horn (1), Campbell (9), Converse (9), Fremont (9), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (54), Lincoln (3), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (7), Teton (31), Uinta (2), and Washakie (3).