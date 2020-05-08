Laramie County Sheriff’s Dept involved in high speed chase

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 8, 2020) — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase yesterday evening.

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department has released the following statement detailing the incident:

“On May 7th, 2020 at approximately 1949 hours, Deputies attempted to pull over a white 1995 Jeep vehicle in the area of Burlington Trail and South Industrial Road for traffic violations. The driver, later identified as 51-year-old Charles Peek of Carpenter, refused to stop and drove off eastbound on Campstool Road at approximately 90mph in a posted 45mph zone. Peek then led deputies on a 31-mile chase through rural eastern Laramie County reaching speeds of 100mph. Traffic conditions during the pursuit were largely no traffic present except for an occasional vehicle and road conditions were normal. During the pursuit, Peek briefly stopped in the area of the 11000 blocks of Campstool Road at which time a male passenger exited the vehicle and ran off.

As the pursuit was nearing the Colorado border, Troopers from the Wyoming Highway Patrol arrived to assist. Peek swerved his vehicle at a pursuing Trooper’s vehicle several times at speeds of 70-100 miles per hour, causing the two vehicles to collide at which time Peek lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway while driving south in the 100 block of County Road 151 located just south of the town of Carpenter, and rolled approximately one and three-quarters times before landing on its driver’s side in an empty field.

The vehicle caught on fire but the flames were quickly put out with a fire extinguisher by Troopers. Deputies removed Peek from the vehicle and he was taken into custody without further incident. After receiving medical clearance at CRMC, Peek was transported to the Laramie County Jail where he was booked in for the following charges; aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony eluding, reckless driving, possession of drugs, speeding, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving under a suspended license, no liability insurance, improper registration, open container, and no seatbelt. Peek was also wanted out of Colorado for an active felony arrest warrant.

Once additional deputies and officers from the Cheyenne Police Department arrived to assist, the area was searched for the unknown male occupant that ran off during the pursuit. A search was conducted and he was not located.

For further information, you can contact Captain Kevin James at (307) 633-4773.”