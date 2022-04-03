Laramie County Sheriff’s Deputy shot/suspect killed Saturday afternoon

April 3, 2022 — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday evening that one of their officers was shot Saturday afternoon after a “sow speed pursuit” ended in the Miles Court area of Cheyenne.

Here is the press release from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

On Saturday, April 2, 2022, at approximately 2:25 PM, Sheriff’s deputies contacted a suspect in the area of Cahill Park in relation to a prior assault call at the Laramie County Community College. A slow speed pursuit was initiated with the suspect vehicle, which ended in the area of Miles Court, where an officer involved shooting took place. One of our Patrol Deputies was shot and is currently in the ICU Unit at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect is deceased, and there is no further risk to public safety.

The incident was turned over to the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for the investigation of the officer involved shooting. Please direct any additional inquiries into this investigation to DCI.

No further details have been released, with the names of the wounded officer and the suspect not being released at this time.