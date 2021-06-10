Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reissues mask mandate for visitors

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE COUNTY, WYOMING (June 10, 2021) — Due to a recent rash of COVID-19 cases within our detention facility, The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has re-instituted our mask mandate for citizens visiting our building.

The office has been in consultation with Cheyenne – Laramie County Health Department for guidance to further minimize exposure. The sheriff’s office wants to remind its citizens to not only wear a mask within our building when coming here to speak with our records department on issues such as finger printing and VIN inspections, but to also diligently practice social distancing and sanitize hands whenever possible.

Visitation for inmates in our detention facility will remain on the remote service, which has been utilized since the outbreak of COVID-19.