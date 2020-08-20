Laramie Human Rights Network holds sit-in during Laramie city council meeting

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 20, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — The Laramie Human Rights Network is a grassroots movement invested in promoting social, racial, and criminal justice in Laramie and across Wyoming.

Our movement started with demonstrations to stand in solidarity with the disproportionate number of Black and Brown victims of rampant police brutality across the nation.

Our work has since evolved into advocating for a progressive community that is dedicated to helping address problems within the social and judicial institutions of Wyoming. We demand reform, accountability, and transparency throughout our city, county, and state government. Wednesday’s sit-in calls attention to our city government’s negligence and unwillingness to perform their duties and responsibilities.

A sit-in is a form of protest with roots in the civil rights movement, which causes temporary and peaceful disruption in order to inspire action from officials. The Laramie city council has failed to bring meaningful resolutions to their constituents for nearly three months.

A resolution – passes on June 30, 2020 presenting a civilian oversight board- was created without consultation from concerned citizens, and no responsibility has been taken by council or the city manager in effectively researching or progressing it’s contents. Our city government refuses to address the larger, more pressing issues of community reallocation and demilitarization of the Laramie Police Department.

Our demonstration strategy thus far has allowed the city council to remain mostly undisturbed in their proceedings. Hundreds of their constituents have been marching in the streets of Laramie, demanding change. Yet, action has been avoided.

Wednesday’s sit-in was showed the city council that the concerns of the people are not going anywhere in Laramie, even after nearly three months. The demonstrators are taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously by wearing masks and being as socially distant as possible within council chambers. Fundamentally, the greatest risk of this deadly pandemic is not the actions of individuals but the inaction of our government to respond to this crisis.