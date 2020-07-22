Laramie teen arrested after fatally shooting 13-year-old boy

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (July 22, 2020) — On July 21, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Laramie Police Officers responded to the 2100 E Thornburgh Dr. for a report of a young male who had been shot.

As a result of the Officer’s investigation, a 14-year-old male was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The 13-year-old male victim was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital and later transported to a Denver hospital, where he died.

Since this is a juvenile matter, court processes and sentencing will vary.

At this time, these charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.