Larry Duke (Feb. 9, 1944-Sept. 22, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — Larry Duke, 75, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater Coumty. He was a resident of Green River for the past 43 years and is a former resident of Texas.

Mr. Duke was born on Feb. 9, 1944, in Newton, Mississippi, the son of James Hardy Duke and Ruby Pommies.

He attended schools in Pasadena, Texas, and was a 1963 graduate of Pasadena High School.

Mr. Duke married Bobbie Jewell on Sept. 4, 1965, in Pasadena, Texas.

He taught in Houston, Texas, and also for Sweetwater County School District #2 for over 40 years until his retirement in 2007.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Duke; two sons, Mike Duke and Bob Duke; one brother; Jim Duke and wife Connie of Woodlands, Texas; one sister, Charlotte Adams and husband Nick of Spring, Texas; one nephewand one niece.

Following cremation, there will be no services at this time.

