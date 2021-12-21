Larry Lloyd retiring as Sweetwater Events Executive Director

Executive Director Larry Lloyd

December 21, 2021 — The Sweetwater Events Complex announced today that Executive Director Larry Lloyd will retire at the end of December after 29 years of service.

According to a press release from the Sweetwater Events Complex:

During the years under Lloyd’s direction, the complex has gone through several changes and improvements. The indoor arena has a balance of user groups between equine, motocross, and BMX events. Throughout the years the stock car and motocross tracks have undergone vast improvements to make them more user-friendly and cost-effective. Wyoming’s Big Show – Sweetwater County Fair is now one of the largest events in the state and region with top-notch daily entertainment and concerts.

“All of the decisions at the complex are a balancing act between improvements and creating financial stability,” says Lloyd. The most recent large-scale improvements include the additional horse stalls and RV spaces to accommodate the National High School Finals Rodeo. The benefits of these improvements continue to be seen with the complex’s ability to recruit national RV rallies like Newmar, Tiffin, Airstream Club International, and Escapees. These large events bring tourism to Sweetwater County and all of Wyoming, in turn helping our local economy. Lloyd also serves on the Wyoming State Travel & Tourism Board, a governor-appointed position, where he brings decades of tourism expertise to better Wyoming’s appeal to visitors.

Prior to moving to Sweetwater County, Lloyd was the director of a county parks and recreation department in Oregon and chairman of the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Board.

In retirement, Lloyd plans to travel to see more of Wyoming and the world with his wife and family. He says he will find new ways to continue serving the Sweetwater County community in his retirement.