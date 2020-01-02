Larry Ronald Ackley (June 26, 1943 – Dec. 30, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — Larry Ronald Ackley, 76, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

He was born June 26, 1943, in Merna, Nebraska, the son of Clifford and Virginia Roerich Ackley.

Larry married Donna Rowlette on Oct. 30, 1989, in Green River. He was employed for Union Pacific Railroad as a electrical mechanic for 35 years.

He enjoyed his crossword puzzle book, traveling around Wyoming and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Ackley of Green River; stepsons Richard Green and wife Renee of Chicago, Duane Green and wife Carol of Kansas City, Missouri, Mike Green and wife Julie of Kansas City, Missouri; daughters Cindi Vencill and husband Terry of Kearney, Nebraska, Chris Zulkoski and Cathy Piska both of Nebraska; stepdaughter Ginny Moses and husband Payton of Independence, Missouri; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Virginia Ackley; son Donnie Green, and sisters Rosalie and Roxanne.

Private family services will be planned at a later date.

Condolences for family can be left at www.foxfh.com.