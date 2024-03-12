Larson announces his bid for State House reelection

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Today, J.T. Larson announced he will seek another term in the Wyoming House of Representatives. The Republican from Rock Springs has represented the 17th district since January 10, 2023.

Here is his formal announcement:

I am honored to announce my candidacy for reelection to the Wyoming House of Representatives, District 17. Serving as your representative has been a privilege, and I am committed to continuing the work for my constituents.

During my term, I have achieved significant progress in addressing the needs of our community. From promoting fiscal responsibility to advocating for policies that prioritize the values important to our district and (an) eye towards investing for our future Wyoming generations, I have worked diligently to represent your voice in the state legislature.

Your feedback and support have always been essential in guiding my decisions, and I am committed to maintaining open communication with you throughout this campaign and beyond.

Our work is not done yet. I humbly ask for your support and trust as we move forward.

Thank you for your continued confidence in me.

Sincerely,

J.T. Larson – Candidate for Wyoming House of Representatives District 17.

Wyoming’s primary election date is Tuesday, August 20, 2024, and the general election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.