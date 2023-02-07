Last day for Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Today is the final day for 2023 Green River High School Hall of Fame submissions. All nominations can be sent to Green River High School Athletic Director, Tony Beardsley at [email protected]

The Green River Hall of Fame originally began in 2007 by Tom Wilson, when the decision was made to update all of the State Championship banners and include Regional and Conference Titles as well. When doing this task, he went through all yearbooks dating back to 1926. What he found was a plethora of students, teachers, administrators, and community members whose accomplishments were outstanding and helped the lives of so many in the community. It was then decided that these individuals should be recognized as well.

As stated by the Green River High School website, “The amazing teams and individuals that are now recognized span nearly a century and cover five different school buildings. Their accomplishments range from the field of competition and outstanding academic achievements. There are many brilliant teachers who have changed the lives of thousands here in Sweetwater County, all of which are linked by one common thread… they are all Green River Wolves.”

All are encouraged to nominate someone they feel fits these goals:

Recognize the esteemed individuals and teams that have made a significant contribution to GRHS and the community – this means prior to and following their graduation from our campus. Establish a place to remember former students, teachers, coaches, administrators, staff members, community individuals, businesses, or organizations. Preserve the rich history of Green River High School.

[Goals taken from GRHS website]