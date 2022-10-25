Last day to apply for preference points is Oct. 31

Shutterstock Image

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Dreaming of notching a Wyoming hunting license? Apply now for preference points. Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn sheep; nonresidents can acquire elk, deer and antelope points as well. All applications must be submitted online through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

“Preference points can help better odds of drawing some species and hunt areas,” said Jennifer Doering, Game and Fish license section manager. “Drawing odds for all species and hunt areas are available on the Game and Fish website.”

Hunters must purchase a preference point for a species for two consecutive years to maintain their totals. Residents who were unsuccessful in their 2022 moose or bighorn sheep applications were automatically awarded a point. Only one point can be acquired per species annually.

Hunters can view their preference point balance online on the Game and Fish website. Totals for the 2023 hunt season will be updated in late November.