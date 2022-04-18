Last day to register of “Run with the Badges” tshirts

April 18, 2022 — Today is the deadline to register for the 8th Annual Run with the Badges 5K/10K run/walk event if you would like to receive a complimentary race t-shirt. Run with the Badges, sponsored by the YWCA of Sweetwater County and WyoRadio, will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m., but t-shirts are guaranteed for only to those who sign up by the end of today.

There is no registration fee, and late registration will be available up to the day of the event.

Over 100 walkers and runners took part in last year’s event hosted in Green River at the Island Pavillion. The run/walk raised over $3,000.00. This year’s event will start and finish at the Young at Heart Center in Rock Springs.

Online registration or paper registration is available.