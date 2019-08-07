Last Dip, Dodge, and Slide Today, Wading Pools Scheduled To Close Friday

Rock Springs, WY (8/7/19) – As a reminder that the summer events season is coming to come to a close, today is the last Dip, Dodge & Slide.

Kids will have one last chance to play dodgeball, take a ride down the giant slip and slide and plus take a dip in the wading pool at Century West Park. There is no cost for the event.

While Dip, Dodge & Slide is coming to a close today, the Century West Park, Washington, and Blairtown wading pools will stay open until this Friday, August 9.

The Rock Springs Splash Park behind the Family Recreation Center and the Garnet Park Spray Pad will remain open until mid-September.