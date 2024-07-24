Last foam parties of the summer in GR and RS this week

July 24, 2023 – Wyo4News

The final foam parties of the summer are set to take place in Green River and Rock Springs this week.

In Rock Springs, the White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, will host its foam party on Thursday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m. The Green River party, hosted by the Sweetwater County Library, will be held on Friday, July 26, at 9 p.m. at Centennial Park, 160 E. Flaming Gorge Way.

This after-hours, glow-in-the-dark foam party in Green River is designed for the whole family. Attendees can enjoy dancing in special foam that glows under black lights and participate in a flashlight family scavenger hunt. “I hope to see lots of grownups dancing with their kids Friday!” said Becky Iwen, Youth Services Manager.

This is the community’s last opportunity to get their fill of foamy fun. Contact the Sweetwater County Library or the White Mountain Library for more information.