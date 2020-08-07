Last report: Richard Mountain Fire now 30% contained

WyoNews Staff

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 7, 2020) — Firefighters made progress Thursday in containing the Richard Mountain fire burning in Sweetwater and Daggett counties. According to the latest report filed at 6:43 Thursday evening, the fire is now 30% contained and has burned 7,046 acres.

Advertisement

The report lists 250 firefighters on station fighting the blaze located approximately 50 miles south of Rock Springs. The fire is fueled by short grass, sagebrush, and juniper in both Utah and Wyoming.

Browns Park Road is closed at Jesse Ewing Canyon and at Hwy 191. Additionally, Clay Basin Road is closed at Hwy 191.

There is still no listed cause of the fire, which was first spotted on Monday, August 3.