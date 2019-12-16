Last second shot stops Cowgirl winning streak at four

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Dec. 16, 2019) – Sunday was a heartbreaking day for the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team. Wyoming trailed 44-41 with 15-seconds to play, when sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos hit a 3-point shot to tie the game at 44-44. On Northern Colorado’s next possession, the Bears Kadie Deaton scored on a turn-around jumper with less than two-seconds remaining to give the visitors a 46-44 win.

The loss stopped a four-game winning streak for Wyoming, now 6-4 overall, while Northern Colorado improved to 4-5 on the season.

“Defensively, we played well enough to win,” said Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson. “I’ll look at film later, and I know we missed a few things, but you hold a Division I team to 46 points, that shows you have a little bit of gumption to get things done. We just couldn’t score. We looked like we were a little bit unsure. We missed some shots that had been going in for us, so then we started forcing some shots, and forcing for some shots.”

Wyoming was led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova, who scored 13 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds. Seniors Taylor Rusk, Sanchez Ramos and freshman Jaeden Vaifanua each scored six points for the Cowgirls.

As a team, the Cowgirls shot a season-low 29.5 percent (18-61) from the field, a season-low 15.0 percent (3-20) from three and shot 50.0 percent (5-10) from the free throw line. Northern Colorado shot just 34.5 percent (20-58) from the field and 16.7 percent (1-6) from three point range to go along with 35.7 percent (5-14) from the free throw line.

Wyoming led 13-8 at the end of the third quarters, but trailed 22-19 at the half and 37-33 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cowgirls return to the court tomorrow, Tuesday, taking on #17 Gonzaga (8-1) in the Double-A. Tip-off will be 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKKcom beginning at 6:00 p.m.