Last time to bid on Festival of Trees is tonight

Wyo4news Photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today is the last day to attend the YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Festival of Trees, and the live auction event is at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs tonight at 6 p.m. Twenty fully decorated trees are up for auction this year. Online bidding will end today for donated holiday baskets and wreaths.

There is something for every household at this auction. There are full-size decorated trees to bid on and basket raffles. Don’t miss kid’s baskets, holiday décor, gift baskets, and much more. You can even vote on your favorite tree while there.

To take a look at the silent auction items, go to www.aesbid.org/ywcatree22 or just come down and take a look in person before the bidding is done. Monies earned from both auctions will aid programs for the local YWCA. There is no cost to attend tonight’s event.