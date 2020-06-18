Last week’s vehicle count entering Yellowstone Park down 25%

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — Statistics released by Yellowstone National Park showed park visitations were down compared to the same period in 2019. In all, 39,361 vehicles and 52,320 people visited the park during the week of June 11-16, 2020.

Wyoming’s East and South Entrances vehicle usage was 13,092 or 87% of last year’s survey period total. Montana’s North, West, and Northeast Entrances vehicle entrance combined totals was 26,269, which is 71% last year’s total.

Overall, Yellowstone’s vehicle entry number for the week was down 25% from last year’s total.