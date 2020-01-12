Late missed free throws cost Cowboys in overtime loss to UNLV

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 12, 2020) – The Wyoming Cowboys led UNLV 63-56 with 1:25 to play in regulation, but missed key free throws turning possible victory into a 78-69 overtime loss.

“We were up seven points with about a 1:20 left in the game, and we missed five free throws down the stretch by some of our better shooters,” UW head coach Allen Edwards said. “At the end of the day, that is the time when you want to go to the free-throw line and extend your margin and make it tougher on your opponent. But we missed them and they (UNLV) came down and made a three, made another bucket and then hit a couple free throws at the end to tie the game and get the game into overtime.”

UNLV battled back. Down 63-56 with 1:25 left to play in regulation, the Rebels make it a 63-61 game with 43 seconds left and tied it on a pair of free throws by Donnie Tillman with 12-seconds to play in regulation. A 3-point attempt by the Cowboys Jake Hendrick with :07 to play was no good with UNLV securing the rebound.

Missed throws down the stretch would cost the Pokes dearly. Hunter Thompson was 1-4 and Jake Hendricks 0-2 from the free line in the last 1:25 of the game. For the game, Wyoming was 25 of 38 from the free throw line with UNLV going 23-33.

The Rebels would open the overtime period with a 6-0 run, 69-63, with 3:36 to play and would not have their lead challenged in the extra period.

Neither team shot the ball well. Wyoming finished the contest shooting 33.3% from the field (30.3% on 3-pointers), while UNLV was only slightly better at 38.6% from the field (34.4% from beyond the arc).

The loss drops Wyoming to 0-6 in the Mountain West Conference and 5-13 overall. The Cowboys are the only MWC team without a conference win. UNLV improves to 4-1 (9-9 overall) and is tied with New Mexico for second place in standings. San Diego State leads the conference at 6-0 (17-0 overall).

Wyoming freshman Kwane Marble scored a career-high 19 points to lead the Cowboys in scoring. Hendricks added 18 points and redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado added 16 points, with a team high eight rebounds.

UNLV was led in scoring by Bryce Hamilton with 19 points. Jonah Antonio added 15 points, all on 3-point field goals.

The Cowboys will travel to Nevada (3-2 in the MWC, 10-7 overall) on Tuesday evening. That game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the tipoff at 8:00 p.m.