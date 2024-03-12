Late scoring drought dooms Cowgirls tournament hopes

University of Wyoming photo

March 12, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Cowgirls basketball team was in control for three and half quarters of its Mountain West Conference Tournament game against Boise State. But, the Broncos would go on a 15-0 run late in the fourth quarter to gain the 62-54 win and possibly end the Cowgirls season. They now must depend on a post-season invitation for their season to continue.

The tournament’s #3 seed, the Cowgirls, led 50-49 with 5:13 to play in the fourth quarter when the offense went cold. UW would not score again until Allyson Fertig made two free throws with 15 seconds left in the contest, making the score 61-52, Boise State.

Wyoming held a 19-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and still led 29-27 at the half. The Cowgirls lead was four points, 44-40, going into the fourth quarter.

Fertig’s 16 points led Wyoming in scoring. She also pulled down nine rebounds and tied a Mountain West Championship record with seven blocked shots in the game. Malene Pedersen added 13 points in the loss.

Mountain West Women’s Tournament Update

Bosie State, the #6 seed, will now play #7 seed San Diego State in the semi-finals. The Aztecs upset the #2 seed New Mexico 67-56 Monday night. The other semi-final will have the #1 seed UNLV meeting the #5 seed Colorado State. UNLV defeated Fresno State 83-35, while Colorado State eliminated Nevada 65-54.