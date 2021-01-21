Latest high school basketball ratings released

Advertisement





January 21, 2021 — Here are the latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Boys and Girls Basketball Polls.

Class 4A – Thunder Basin is the new No. 1 in the boys poll, followed by Sheridan, Cheyenne East and Central (last week’s No. 1), and Campbell County. In the Girls Poll, Thunder Basin retains the top spot, followed by Natrona, Cheyenne East, Cody, and Cheyenne Central. Green River received votes this week to finish sixth in the voting.

Advertisement

Class 3A – Worland holds on to the top spot, with Lander, Powell, Douglas, and Rawlins rounding out the top five. Lyman received some votes this week. In the Girls Poll, Douglas is the unanimous No. 1, with Mountain View continuing in the second spot. Lander is No. 3 with Lyman in fourth and Worland fifth.

Class 2A – Rocky Mountain is still No. 1. Sundance, Tongue River, Big Piney, and Big Horn complete the top five. In the Girls Poll, Rocky Mountain is first with Moorcroft, Tongue River, Big Piney, and Pine Bluffs in positions two through five.

Advertisement

Class 1A – Farson-Eden moved up to number two behind Encampment. Last week’s No. 1, Saratoga fell to third, with Upton and Southwest completing the top five. In the Girls Poll, No changes this week with Cokeville is ranked No. 1. followed by Kayceel, Upton, H.E.M, Southeast. Farson-Eden received votes this week.

To see the complete WyoPreps.com polls click here, Boys Poll Girls Poll.