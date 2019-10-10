Latest High School Football Polls Released

Rock Springs, WY (10/10/19) – The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll has been released with many area teams receiving votes within their classifications.

Advertisement

In the 4A polls, the 4-2 Rock Spring Tigers are still just outside the top five rankings. But that could all change Friday night with the Tigers playing host to top-rated, undefeated Thunder Basin (6-0). Sheridan is again number two this week followed by Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, and Cheyenne Central.

Star Valley still is on top of the 3A poll. Green River (1-4) did receive one vote. The Wolves host unranked Evanston (0-5) Friday night. Cody is number two with Jackson, Douglas, and Powel rounding out the top five.

Advertisement

Mountain View (5-0) holds on to the number one spot in the 2A polls slightly ahead of second-rated Buffalo. The Buffalos host Lyman (2-3) Friday afternoon. Big Piney (4-2) comes in number three with Thermopolis and Burns rounding out the top five. Both Lyman and Lovell (3-2) received votes this week.

In the 6-Man poll, Farson Eden (5-0) did pick up a couple of first-place votes, but Little Snake River (5-0) is still rated number one ahead of the Pronghorns. The two teams will meet Saturday at Little Snake River. H.E.M., Hulett, and Saratoga round out the top five.

Advertisement

Wyopreps.com is reporting that Midwest High School has canceled the rest of its 6-Man season due to low numbers of players available. The remainder of the game will be a forfeited win for their opponents.

To see the complete polls and vote count, go to Wyopreps.com.