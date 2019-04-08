Latest Storm Updates From The NWS

The National Weather Service in Riverton, WY has released more storm updates for areas in Wyoming. See the updates below.

Southwest Wyoming-

Including the city of Evanston

312 PM MDT Mon Apr 8, 2019

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM MDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7

inches north of I-80 with 8 to 16 inches south of I-80

expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southwest Wyoming.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Tuesday to 10 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible due to heavy snow and blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.

Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-

Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-

Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range-

Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-Laramie Valley-

South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Bordeaux, Rawlins, Arlington,

Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, Albany,

Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker,

Federal, and Horse Creek

324 PM MDT Mon Apr 8, 2019

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Southeast Wyoming.

* WHEN…From Wednesday through Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening

commutes. Please stay weather aware and be on the lookout for

more updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.