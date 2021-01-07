Latest Wyoming high school basketball polls released

Advertisement

January 7, 2021 — The latest WyoPreps.com high school basketball polls are out.

In the boy’s rankings, Green River is No. 7 in 4A with Cheyenne Central on top, followed by Sheridan, Cheyenne East, Thunder Basin, and Campbell County. Rock Springs did not receive any votes this week.

In other polls, Lyman No. 6 in the 3A poll, Big Piney No. 2 in 2A behind Rocky Mountain, and Farson-Eden No. 2 in 1A trailing only Saratoga.

In the girl’s basketball rankings, Green River is No. 5 in 4A. Thunder Basin is No. 1 with Cheyenne Central, Natrona, Cheyenne East filling the next three spots. Rock Springs did not receive any votes.

Other area teams receiving votes in this week’s polls were Mountain View No. 2 and Lyman No. 5 in 3A behind top-rated Douglas. Big Piney is No. 4 in 2A. Farson-Eden did not collect any votes in this week’s 1A poll.

