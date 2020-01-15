Latest Wyoming high school boys basketball poll released

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 15, 2020) — The latest Wyopreps.com Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll was released today.

In the 4A poll Cheyenne Central remained in the top spot with Cheyenne East moving up to the No. 2 position. Thunder Basin, Sheridan and Laramie round out the top five. Neither Rock Springs or Green River received any votes in this week’s poll.

In the 3A poll, Mountain View held steady at No. 4 behind poll leader Worland and No. 2 Lander. Wheatland is No. 3 Wheatland with Rawlins ranked No. 5. Big Piney showed up at No. 7.

The Farson-Eden boys are ranked No. 7 this week in the 1A poll. Encampment held on to the No.1 spot followed by Upton, Saratoga, St. Stephens, and Little Snake River.

Click here to see the complete WyoPrep.com polls and vote count.