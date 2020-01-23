Latest WyoPreps.com high school boys basketball polls released

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JANUARY 23, 2020) — The latest WyoPrep.com Coaches & Media Boy Basketball Polls has been released.

Neither Green River or Rock Springs received any votes in the 4A Poll this week. Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin, who defeated Green River last week, remained one, two and three. Casper Kelly Walsh enters the poll at No. 4 with Sheridan at No. 5. Green River will host Evanston tonight. Rock Springs will be home against Riverton Friday.

In the 3A rankings, Mountain View moved up one spot to No. 3 behind top ranked Worland and No. 2 Lander. Wheatland and Rawlins round out the top five. Mountain View will meet Pinedale in a home game on Friday.

Farson-Eden is No. 6 this week in the 1A Poll. Encampment is the top rated 1A team followed by Upton, St. Stephens, Saratoga and Kaycee. Farson-Eden will travel to top ranked Encampment on Friday.

To see the complete WyoPrep polls, click here.