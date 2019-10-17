Latest WyoPreps high school football poll released

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 17, 2019) – The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll has been released.

In the 4A rankings, Thunder Basins’ 24-14 win over Rock Springs last Friday kept them in the number one slot. Sheridan, Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, and Cheyenne Central round out the top five. Rock Springs was the only other 4A team to receive any votes. The Tigers travel to #4 Cheyenne East Friday night.

The 3A Poll still has Star Valley on top with Cody and Jackson continuing at numbers two and three, respectively. Lander moves into the number four spot with Powell rounding out the top five. Green River did receive one fifth-place vote in this week’s voting. The Wolves play at #5 Powell Friday night.

In the 6-Man rankings, Farson-Eden drops to number three this week after losing at top-ranked Little Snake River last Saturday. H.E.M moved into the second position. Farson-Eden will look to get back into the win column Friday afternoon hosting Burlington.

Mountain View kept its hold on the number one slot in the 2A Poll. Big Piney is number four this week. Lovell also received votes but is just outside the top five.

Go to WyoPreps.com to see the this week’s polls.