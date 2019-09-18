Latest WyoPreps High School Football Poll Released

Rock Springs WY (9/18/19) – The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Football Poll is out and so are the Rock Springs Tigers. After dropping last Friday night’s game to 36-29 to Cheyenne Central, the Indians take over the number five position from the Tigers in this week’s 4A poll.

There is also a new #1 4A team as Gillette’s Thunder Basin takes over the top spot from Casper Natrona. The Bolts hung on for a win against Cheyenne East (#3) while Natrona lost to Sheridan (#2 this week). Natrona fell to #4. Rock Springs did receive some votes for this week’s top five. The Tigers will travel to Casper Kelly Walsh this Friday night.

In the 6-Man Poll, Farson-Eden holds at #3 behind Little Snake River (#1) and H.E.M. (#2). The Pronghorns travel to Dubois on Friday afternoon.

The 3A poll still has Star Valley as #1, followed by Cody, Jackson, Powell, and Douglas. Green River, looking for their first win of the season Friday at home against Torrington, did not receive any votes.

The Bridger Valley is proving strong with three teams in the 2A top five. Mountain View is still #2 with Lovell #3 and Lyman #4. Buffalo still leads the 2A poll. Big Piney did receive some votes this week.

To see the complete poll, go to WyoPreps.com.