Lauren Lee named as part of the PCSC 2022-2023 All-Academic Teams

Photo submitted by Lauren Lee

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference (PCSC) has announced their Men’s and Women’s All-Academic Teams for the 2022-2023 season. Of those that qualified, Lauren Lee, a former 2020 3A state champion from Green River High School, has earned 2022-2023 All-Academic Teams with a GPA of 3.63. There was a total of 211 Student-Athletes named for this award.

Qualifying student-athletes must be in at least their 2nd year. 1st team honorees have GPAs between 3.50-4.0, 2nd team honorees have GPAs between 3.20-3.49 and Honorable Mention honorees have GPAs between 3.00-3.19. Lee signed on with Fresno Pacific University in April of 2021. The PCSC includes 15 member schools (15 women’s teams, 9 men’s teams) from Alaska, California, and Arizona and in all four divisions (NCAA D1, D2, D3, and NAIA). Lee swam for the D2 for the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds.

Photo submitted by Lauren Lee

“It’s been a long time coming. I feel like my entire life I have put in a lot of time and effort into both athletics and academics. This feels like less of something that is a product of dedication and not something I was necessarily working for as my primary goal,” Lee stated.

Lee has been swimming since she was ten years old. She will be a senior next fall. Lee holds a few of Green River High School’s records as well as one of the state records for the State of Wyoming for the 200 fly. She is also part of the Presidential Honor Roll.

Lee will be graduating college with a double major in English/Literature and Communications and a double minor and Creative Writing and Peacemaking in Conflict Resolutions. Afterward, she plans to retire from swimming and head into the field of speech pathology.

Photo submitted by Lauren Lee

“It’s just an honor to be recognized with all of these other amazing student-athletes. Everyone puts in so much work. It’s just inspiring to be on a team. It cultivates an environment where athletics are equally as important or if not less important than academics. I think it’s through that I have been able to get to where I am today. Big shout out to my coaches, teammates, and professors.”