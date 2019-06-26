Lauren Schoenfeld Named Next Commissioner Of Sweetwater County

Green River, WY (6/26/19) – This afternoon, Lauren Schoenfeld was voted in to fill the vacant seat on the Sweetwater Board of County Commissioners.

In their special meeting, the commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of Schoenfeld with Randy Wendling, Jeffrey Smith, and Roy Lloyd voting yes, and Wally Johnson being the only vote no. Schoenfeld will be sworn in the next commissioner’s meeting on Tuesday, July 2, with the meeting set to begin at 8:30 a.m.

The Board’s other two choices, Island Richards and John Kolb, were not voted on due to the fact that Schoenfeld already achieved the necessary three of the four commissioners votes in order to be the selected candidate.

The meeting did not take long as each commissioner gave their reason why they supported each candidate and then proceeded to vote on candidate Schoenfeld. Lloyd appeared to be the swing vote as the other three commissioners were very set in their support of their candidates. At last week’s commissioners’ meeting, Lloyd supported candidate Richards. Lloyd did mention on many occasions he felt both Schoenfeld and Richards would be great additions as the next commissioner. Wendling and Smith supported Schoenfeld from the beginning, with Johnson voicing his support for Richards.

Schoenfeld will now fill the spot left open after the death of then-commissioner Don Van Matre, who passed away back in May.

After the meeting, Schoenfeld mentioned she appreciates the communities support and knows the real work has just begun. Schoenfeld also commended the commissioners for doing their due diligence in making sure they made the correct choice.